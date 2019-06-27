The Old Firm Casuals

The Old Firm Casuals, led by legendary Rancid singer-guitarist Lars Frederiksen, are back with a new album, Holger Danske, and they’ve teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the video for the track “Casual Rock ‘N Roll” (watch below).

The video takes the viewer inside an Old Firm Casuals club gig, showing off the punk, sweat, and grit that go into one of their live shows.



As Frederiksen tells us, “Super excited to be releasing this next song and video from our record Holger Danske. If there was a song that sums up in a nutshell who we are, what we are, and where we are going, this would be it. We bring you ‘Casual Rock-N-Roll’.”

Holger Danske marks the second full-length album from The Old Firm Casuals, who released their debut LP, This Means War, in 2014, along with several EPs and split singles over the years.

In addition to Frederiksen, the band is rounded out by guitarist Gabe Gavriloff, bassist Casey Watson, and drummer Paul Rivas.

The Old Firm Casuals will embark on a run of tour dates in July. See the band’s itinerary below, and pick up the album Holger Danske via Pirates Press Records at this location.

The Old Firm Casuals 2019 Tour Dates:

07/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

07/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

07/11 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

07/12 – Austin, TX @ Dirty Dog Bar

07/13 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

07/26 – Washington DC @ Rock ‘N Roll Hotel

07/27 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park – Roadblock Music Festival

07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ This Is Hardcore

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

07/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Theater

07/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus