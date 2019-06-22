The Raconteurs tear through “Bored and Razed” on Colbert: Watch

The Raconteurs on Colbert

The Raconteurs marked the release of their first new album in 11 years, Help Us Stranger, with back-to-back appearances on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Following Thursday night’s performance of “Help Me Stranger”, Jack White and co. returned to the Ed Sullivan Theatre on Friday night. This time, the band turned it up to 11, delivering a loud and lively rendition of “Bored and Razed”. Bonus points to White for wearing a Cramps t-shirt. Catch the replay below.

Beginning next month, The Raconteurs will embark on an extensive US tour in support of their new album. Get your tickets here.

