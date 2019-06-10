The Raconteurs, photo by Olivia Jean

Later this month marks the arrival of The Raconteurs’ comeback album, Help Us Stranger. Now, the rock outfit’s first release in over a decade is being teased with a new song titled “Bored and Razed”.

Today’s offering first unfurls with mellow, meandering guitars. However, it’s not long before Jack White and the rest of the Detroit-born band build up to an explosion of hot, ripping riffs. There’s no boredom to be had here; only razed speakers.



(Read: Jack White’s Top 10 Songs Not Named “Seven Nation Army”)

Check it out below via the lyric video.

“Bore and Razed” is just the latest single taken from Help Us Stranger in recent months. Previously, the band released “Sunday Drive”, “Now That You’re Gone”, a cover of Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)”, and the sort-of title track “Help Me Stranger”. The album officially drops June 21st through Third Man.

The Raconteurs’ supporting North American tour launches July 12th and boasts festival appearances at Chicago’s Riot Fest and Corona Capital in Mexico City. Grab tickets here.