The Raconteurs

Today, The Raconteurs return with their first new album in 11 years, Help Us Stranger. The 12-track collection contains crisp riffs and tight harmonies, as our Tyler Clark writes in his review, providing “the rock scene of 2019 some high-profile (and much-needed) reliability.”

In support of the release, the foursome of Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler made the first of two late-night appearances on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they performed “Help Us Stranger”.



Beginning next month, The Raconteurs will embark on an extensive US tour in support of their new album. Get your tickets here.

In the meantime, subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream Help Us Stranger in full below.