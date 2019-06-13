Chloë Levine in The Ranger (Shudder)

Shudder has become the de-facto escape for horror fans across the world. That’s why they want to reward one lucky fan a month of terror. What’s more, they want to send that listener packing with the punk rock sounds of their original movie, The Ranger.

The soundtrack spans four decades of punk, going from 1979 to 2018. Music supervisor Middagh Goodwin calls it a “supporting cast member” that helps “drive the pacing and momentum of the film.” No kidding. This sucker is sticky.



It’s so sticky that Creep Records pressed the damn thing on pink vinyl like a wad of bubble gum. Although they’ve limited pressings to 300, Shudder saved a copy for one lucky reader of Consequence of Sound. So, what are you waiting for?

If you want one free month of Shudder and The Ranger soundtrack, enter to win in the widget below. If that’s not your thing, you can grab it online or pick up a copy at this weekend’s Cinepocalypse Film Festival in Chicago.