The Regrettes

The Regrettes have announced their sophomore album, How Do You Love?, due out August 9th through Warner Bros. Records. The highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Feel Your Feelings Fool! spans 15 tracks that deal with “the most universal of emotions: love.” As a preview, the Los Angeles popsters have let loose the first single in “I Dare You”.

The sugary track oozes with all their familiar quirks and charms. Yet it’s also emblematic of the album itself, which is based on singer-songwriter Lydia Night’s trials and tribulations with love. In fact, the whole shebang charts the rise and fall of a relationship.



“I realized that they all fit together and tell a story,” Night says in a press release. “It’s about finding bravery through [love]… learning and accepting that, yes, you went through a shitty breakup, but that’s amazing—because all that means is next time you’re in a relationship, you know so much more about yourself and about what you want.”

The press release goes on to describe the album as “the cure” from the “love disease”. They hope the songs and themes will show listeners that “no matter how they’ve experienced love—whether it’s romantic, platonic, or self-love—they’re never alone.”

What’s more, they’ve gone ahead and announced a North American tour that keeps them on the road from July until October. Don’t regret missing them and consult the dates shortly after the single, the album artwork, and the tracklist below.

How Do You Love? Artwork:

How Do You Love? Tracklisting:

01. Are You In Love? (Intro)

02. California Friends

03. I Dare You

04. Coloring Book

05. Fog

06. Pumpkin

07. Stop And Go

08. Dress Up

09. Dead Wrong

10. More Than A Month

11. Go Love You

12. Here You Go

13. The Game

14. Has It Hit You

15. How Do You Love?

The Regrettes 2019 Tour Dates:

07/19 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

07/20 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

07/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

07/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

07/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock

07/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

07/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite

07/28 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

07/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

08/01 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow

08/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom (Leopard Lounge)

08/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

08/04 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

08/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Live

08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse

08/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

08/10 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

09/19 –San Diego, CA @ Music Box

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

09/20-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/22 –Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

09/24 –Austin, TX @ The Parish

09/25 –Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

09/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Motorco

10/01 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

10/03 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry at the Fillmore

10/06 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/09 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/19 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

You can also listen to our interview with the band at last year’s Lollapalooza. Topics include their spirited cover of “Ballroom Blitz”, why they love ’90s comedies like Wayne’s World, and getting e-mails from Lin Manuel Miranda. Stream below.