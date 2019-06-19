The Regrettes have announced their sophomore album, How Do You Love?, due out August 9th through Warner Bros. Records. The highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Feel Your Feelings Fool! spans 15 tracks that deal with “the most universal of emotions: love.” As a preview, the Los Angeles popsters have let loose the first single in “I Dare You”.
The sugary track oozes with all their familiar quirks and charms. Yet it’s also emblematic of the album itself, which is based on singer-songwriter Lydia Night’s trials and tribulations with love. In fact, the whole shebang charts the rise and fall of a relationship.
“I realized that they all fit together and tell a story,” Night says in a press release. “It’s about finding bravery through [love]… learning and accepting that, yes, you went through a shitty breakup, but that’s amazing—because all that means is next time you’re in a relationship, you know so much more about yourself and about what you want.”
The press release goes on to describe the album as “the cure” from the “love disease”. They hope the songs and themes will show listeners that “no matter how they’ve experienced love—whether it’s romantic, platonic, or self-love—they’re never alone.”
What’s more, they’ve gone ahead and announced a North American tour that keeps them on the road from July until October. Don’t regret missing them and consult the dates shortly after the single, the album artwork, and the tracklist below.
How Do You Love? Artwork:
How Do You Love? Tracklisting:
01. Are You In Love? (Intro)
02. California Friends
03. I Dare You
04. Coloring Book
05. Fog
06. Pumpkin
07. Stop And Go
08. Dress Up
09. Dead Wrong
10. More Than A Month
11. Go Love You
12. Here You Go
13. The Game
14. Has It Hit You
15. How Do You Love?
The Regrettes 2019 Tour Dates:
07/19 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
07/20 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
07/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
07/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
07/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock
07/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
07/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite
07/28 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
07/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
08/01 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow
08/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom (Leopard Lounge)
08/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
08/04 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
08/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Live
08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse
08/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
08/10 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
09/19 –San Diego, CA @ Music Box
09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
09/20-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/22 –Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
09/24 –Austin, TX @ The Parish
09/25 –Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)
09/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Motorco
10/01 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
10/03 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry at the Fillmore
10/06 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
10/09 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam
10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/19 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
You can also listen to our interview with the band at last year’s Lollapalooza. Topics include their spirited cover of “Ballroom Blitz”, why they love ’90s comedies like Wayne’s World, and getting e-mails from Lin Manuel Miranda. Stream below.