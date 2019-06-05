The Rolling Stones confirm “No Filter” tour opening acts: Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, Lukas Nelson

The Rolling Stones

With Mick Jagger on the mend following successful heart surgery, The Rolling Stones recently rescheduled their “No Filter” North American tour. With the first show kicking off later this month, the band has now confirmed the various acts he’ll be joining them on the road.

Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Wombats, The Revivalists, and Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk with Soul Rebels will all take a turn opening for The Stones over the course of the 17-date trek.



See the full itinerary below, and make sure you grab tickets here.

The Rolling Stones 2019 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ St. Paul & The Broken Bones

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ Whiskey Myers

06/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Burl’s Creek Event Grounds w/ The Glorious Sons + The Beaches

07/03 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field w/ Ghost Hounds

07/07 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium w/ Gary Clark Jr.

07/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome w/ Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk with Soul Rebels

07/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field w/ The Revivalists

07/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ Des Rocs

07/27 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium w/ Bishop Gunn

08/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ The Wombats

08/05 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

08/10 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

08/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

08/18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium w/ Vista Kicks

08/22 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl w/ Kaleo

08/26 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium w/ Kaleo

08/31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium w/ Juanes