The Rolling Stones confirm “No Filter” tour opening acts: Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, Lukas Nelson

With Mick Jagger on the mend following successful heart surgery, The Rolling Stones recently rescheduled their “No Filter” North American tour. With the first show kicking off later this month, the band has now confirmed the various acts he’ll be joining them on the road.
Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Wombats, The Revivalists, and Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk with Soul Rebels will all take a turn opening for The Stones over the course of the 17-date trek.
See the full itinerary below, and make sure you grab tickets here.
The Rolling Stones 2019 Tour Dates:
06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ St. Paul & The Broken Bones
06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ Whiskey Myers
06/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Burl’s Creek Event Grounds w/ The Glorious Sons + The Beaches
07/03 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field w/ Ghost Hounds
07/07 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium w/ Gary Clark Jr.
07/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome w/ Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk with Soul Rebels
07/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field w/ The Revivalists
07/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ Des Rocs
07/27 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium w/ Bishop Gunn
08/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ The Wombats
08/05 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
08/10 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
08/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
08/18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium w/ Vista Kicks
08/22 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl w/ Kaleo
08/26 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium w/ Kaleo
08/31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium w/ Juanes