Regina Spektor on Opening for The Strokes, Landing in Europe, and Heading to Broadway

Regina Spektor on This Must Be the Gig

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



Regina Spektor has long been a favorite of This Must Be the Gig. (Fun fact: She also gave Consequence of Sound its namesake.) That’s why the series is delighted to speak with the iconic indie singer-songwriter.

For two decades, the idiosyncratic genius has infused classical flourishes into beguiling pop structures. Now, she’s making her Broadway debut with a series of shows at New York City’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

In anticipation, host Lior Phillips chats with Spektor on what fans can expect from the new shows. They also discuss her first concerts in Europe and her time opening for The Strokes.

Stream the full episode above. Spektor begins her Broadway run on June 20th. Tickets are currently available.

Follow the series on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter