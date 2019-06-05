US Girls' Meghan Remy for This Must Be the Gig

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



This week, This Must Be the Gig catches up with US Girls mastermind Meghan Remy prior to her Moogfest set. The Toronto-based experimental pop artist broke incredible new ground on her 2018 record, In a Poem Unlimited, and her magnetic presence matches those majestic prisms of idiosyncratic songwriting.

Her soothing voice is the perfect counterpoint to the taut, coiled intensity of her lyrics, and here she puts it to perfect use while talking to host Lior Phillips. Together, they discuss how Remy grows her own vegetables, her ideal touring schedule, moving to Canada, and seeing Billy Joel as a child for her first concert.

Follow the series on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter