Thom Yorke announces 2019 North American tour dates

With a new album seemingly imminent, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has announced new tour dates for later this year. Come September, Yorke’s “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Tour” will come to North America for a 15-date swing.
Yorke will once again be accompanied by Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich and visual artist Barri as they perform songs from across Yorke’s solo catalog, including that as-yet-unannounced third solo album.
The leg begins with dates in Canada, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and New Orleans. Following an appearance at Austin City Limits Music Festival in October, Yorke and co. will head west for a string of shows along the Pacific seaboard. See the full schedule below.
Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale June 21st. You can get tickets to all of Yorke’s upcoming shows here.
Thom Yorke 2019 Tour Dates:
07/02 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
07/04 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/06 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
07/07 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris (Days Off Festival)
07/08 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris (Days Off Festival)
07/11 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/16 – Barolo, IT @ Collisioni Festival
07/17 – Codroipo, IT @ Villa Manin
07/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Piazza Castello
07/20 – Perugia, IT @ Arena Santa Giuliana
07/21 – Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest
07/26 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
07/28 – Seoul, KR @ Olympic Hall
09/26 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/30 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
10/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
10/22 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea
10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre