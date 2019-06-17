Thom Yorke announces 2019 North American tour dates

Thom Yorke, photo by Killian Young

With a new album seemingly imminent, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has announced new tour dates for later this year. Come September, Yorke’s “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Tour” will come to North America for a 15-date swing.

Yorke will once again be accompanied by Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich and visual artist Barri as they perform songs from across Yorke’s solo catalog, including that as-yet-unannounced third solo album.



The leg begins with dates in Canada, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and New Orleans. Following an appearance at Austin City Limits Music Festival in October, Yorke and co. will head west for a string of shows along the Pacific seaboard. See the full schedule below.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale June 21st. You can get tickets to all of Yorke’s upcoming shows here.

Thom Yorke 2019 Tour Dates:

07/02 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

07/04 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/06 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

07/07 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris (Days Off Festival)

07/08 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris (Days Off Festival)

07/11 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/16 – Barolo, IT @ Collisioni Festival

07/17 – Codroipo, IT @ Villa Manin

07/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Piazza Castello

07/20 – Perugia, IT @ Arena Santa Giuliana

07/21 – Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest

07/26 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

07/28 – Seoul, KR @ Olympic Hall

09/26 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/30 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

10/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

10/22 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre