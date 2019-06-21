Throwing Muses reunite for first shows in five years

Throwing Muses

Art-punk trailblazers Throwing Muses will reunite this summer for their first live dates in five years.

In August, the trio of Kristin Hersh, David Narcizo and Bernard George will play headlining shows in Boston and San Diego ahead of a festival appearance at The Cure’s Pasadena Daydream Festival.



Fred Abong, a former member of Throwing Muses during the band’s Real Ramona period, will open the Boston and San Diego shows

Prior to the reunion shows, Hersh will embark on a solo tour in support of her latest album, Possible Dust Clouds.

Throwing Muses 2019 Tour Dates:

08/23 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

08/30 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

08/31 – Pasadena, CA @ Pasadena Daydream Festival