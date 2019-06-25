Tiny Moving Parts announce new album, breathe, share “Medicine”: Stream

Tiny Moving Parts will return later this summer with a new album titled breathe. Their fifth full-length to date, it marks their debut for new label home Hopeless Records.
The follow-up to last year’s Swell sees the Minnesota emo rockers turning inward to consider their own mortality. Dylan Mattheisen, the band’s guitarist and vocalist, explained in a statement,
“I just feel as time goes on that everything means more and more. So this record covers things we’ve talked about in the past – the fear of dying, losing someone through moving away or the passing of someone – but it concentrates more on the positives, and being happy things happened instead of sad they’re taken away. It’s about finding that mindset to keep on powering through.”
(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)
To assist with production, the three-piece called on John Fields (Jimmy Eat World, All Time Love). Tiny Moving Parts also again brought in Greg Lindholm, who previously worked on the band’s Swell and Celebrate from 2016.
The 10-track collection is being previewed today with “Medicine” and its bloody music video helmed by Lewis Cater. According to Mattheisen, the single is “about everything around you falling apart. When people come and go in a lifetime, I try to focus on the happiness and guidance they’ve provided me instead of the sadness of them leaving.”
Check it out below.
breathe officially arrives September 13th and is already up for pre-order. Tiny Moving Parts will support the new record with a summer and fall tour that includes dates both here in the US and abroad. Grab your tickets here.
Today’s announcement comes just four months after Mattheisen was accused of sexual assault by an anonymous social media user. the frontman later issued an apology to the accuser and vowed to donate proceeds from the band’s spring tour to charities such as Peace Over Violence, RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), and the Joyful Heart Foundation.
“I sincerely apologize to this person who was harmed by my actions,” Mattheisen wrote. “I value this person’s privacy and want to do all I can to respect them while validating their experience, however they allow me to. It was never my intention to violate anyone or make them feel unsafe. Since this happened, I have learned a lot about the difference between expressed and implied consent and also now recognize how some of my behavior could have been harmful.”
breathe Artwork:
breathe Tracklist:
01. The Midwest Sky
02. Light Bulb
03. Medicine
04. Icicles (Morning Glow)
05. Vertebrae
06. Polar Bear
07. Bloody Nose
08. Soft Spot
09. I Can’t Shake
10. Hallmark
Tiny Moving Parts 2019 Tour Dates:
07/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee Prospect Cafe
07/27 – Detroit, MI @ West Riverfront Park
07/28 – Detroit, MI @ West Riverfront Park
09/21 – Southampton, UK @ The 1865
09/22 – Cardiff, UK @ The Globe
09/24 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social
09/25 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3
09/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Slay
09/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute 2
09/28 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington
09/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
10/01 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic
10/02 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/03 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
10/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefarlich
10/05 – Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller Leipzig
10/06 – Berlin, DE @ BI NUU
10/08 – Munich, DE @ Feierwerk
10/09 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
10/10 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club
