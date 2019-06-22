Tom Hardy officially back for Venom 2

Tom Hardy in Venom

Tom Hardy was easily the best part about last year’s Venom. That’s why we’re relieved to hear that the A-list star will be returning for its sequel. Producer Amy Pascal confirmed the news in a recent interview with Fandango.

“I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” she said. “When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”



She also echoed Kevin Feige’s recent comments on a Spider-Man crossover.

“Everybody would love to see that,” she added. “You never know someday … it might happen. I can say that we’ve had a fantastic partnership and you never know what’s going to happen. We have a lot of stories to tell about Spider-Man, in every facet. We have big plans for Tom Holland to be a part of everything.”

What the hell does that mean? “Every movie we ever do!” Pascal explained. “He needs to be in every movie that I ever work on!”

Seeing how Feige insinuated the ball is in Sony’s court, that’s good news for Spidey fans everywhere. Until then, though, Venom will have to contend with Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage.

As previously reported, original screenwriter Kelly Marcel signed on to write the next chapter. However, it’s still unknown whether director Ruben Fleischer will return given that he’s still stuck in Zombieland and Sony wants this out by October 2, 2020.

So, we’ll see see as this develops. For now, take solace in knowing that we’re less than a week away from the return of Spider-Man in Far From Home.