Torche release new song “Times Missing”, add summer tour dates supporting Baroness

Torche, photo by Keans Llamera

As previously reported, Torche are set to release their latest album, Admission, on July 12th via Relapse Records. Now, the band has shared the LP’s second single, “Times Missing”, and has announced expanded tour dates in support of Baroness.

“Hang me out to dry for the social suicide,” Steve Brooks sings over a crushing Dave Grohl-esque drum riff and a massive slap of guitar feedback — the lynchpins of Torche’s massive sludge-metal sound. A tribute to those blurry mornings after a night of binge drinking and the universal sense of lost time,”Times Missing” is “a Jekyll and Hyde song about the nights you don’t remember, but everyone else does,” Brooks elaborated in a press release.



“Times Missing”, which premiered via Revolver, can be heard below. The track follows the first single, “Slide”, which was released last month.

Torche will headline Electric Funeral Fest IV in Denver on June 15th and play the Sled Island Festival on June 19th in Calgary before hitting the road in support of the new record. The band announced expanded tour dates in support of former Relapse labelmates and fellow purveyors of sludge, Baroness. Their full itinerary is below.

Pre-orders for Admission are currently ongoing from Relapse here, with select vinyl variants already sold out.

Torche 2019 Tour Dates:

06/15 – Denver, CO @ Electric Funeral Fest IV

06/19 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

07/08 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

07/09 – Jacksonville, FL @ The Justice Pub

07/10 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

07/11 – Lancaster, PA @ The Chameleon *

07/12 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance *

07/13 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *

07/14 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theatre *

07/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls *

07/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

07/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

07/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic *

07/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe *

07/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

07/23 – Palatine, IL @ Durty Nellies *

07/24 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

07/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

07/26 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

07/27 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater *

07/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *

07/31 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^

08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar ^

08/03 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott ^

08/04 – Providence, RI @ The Met ^

08/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lane ^

08/06 – Harrisonburg, VA @ Golden Pony #

08/07 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern #

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #

08/09 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza &

08/10 – Miami, FL @ Las Rosa’s (FREE SHOW) #

09/21 – Asheville, NC @ Heavy Mountain

11/01-03 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Levitation

^ = with Wear Your Wounds

# = with Whores.

* = with Baroness

& = with Baroness and War on Women