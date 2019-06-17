Toro y Moi announces North American fall tour

Toro y Moi, photo by Philip Cosores

Chaz Bear returned earlier this year with a funky new Toro y Moi album called Outer Peace. After supporting showcasing the LP with an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Bear is ready to bring Outer Peace to cities all across North America on a fall tour.

The newly announced trek extends from late September through the first week of November. Bear is slated to visit Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Chicago, as well as Toronto, Detroit, and Boston. He’ll be accompanied by opening act Channel Tres, who recently helmed a new remix of Outer Peace track “Who I Am”.



(Read: Did Vampire Weekend Win the Indie Rock Age?)

These dates follow a summer spent touring festivals like Fuji Rock in Japan, Outside Lands in San Francisco, and Afropunk Brooklyn. Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 21st, and can be purchased here.

Find Bear’s full itinerary below.

Toro y Moi 2019 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

07/28 – Seoul, KR @ Holiday Land Festival

07/30 – Bangkok, TH @ Voice Space

08/01 – Singapore, SG @ The Pavilion

08/03 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

09/26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom #

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre #

11/02 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #

11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

11/05 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #

11/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

# = w/ Channel Tres

Revisit Outer Peace single “Ordinary Pleasure”:

Along with Bear’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS