Red Sonja has found a new writer and director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Transparent showrunner Jill Soloway has signed on to replace Bryan Singer.

The project was put on hold back in February after The Atlantic ran an expose on Singer, which featured multiple accusers detailing accounts of underage rape by the filmmaker.



Controversy ensued when Millennium Films CEO Avi Lerner claimed he intended for Singer to keep his job and even called the expose “agenda driven fake news” in a statement he’s since walked back on.

With Soloway involved, the Marvel comics adaptation is finally on the right track after a decade of development hell. The Emmy winner will both write and direct the film, offering her own spin on the storied female hero.

It’s perfect timing, too. Transparent will wrap its four-season run later this year with a special musical finale. That series similarly suffered behind-the-scenes controversy involving its star Jeffrey Tambor, who was fired for sexual allegations.