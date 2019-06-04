Ty Segall, photo by Denée Segall

Staying true to his prolific status, Ty Segall is yet again announcing a new album. It’s titled First Taste and due for release on August 2nd through Drag City.

The 12-track collection follows this past March’s Deforming Lobes live album. First Taste also comes after a massive 2018 in which the garage rocker dropped both a covers record (Fudge Sandwich) and one of the year’s best original LPs (Freedom’s Goblin).



According to a statement, First Taste is a more introspective effort compared to its predecessors,

“Lines of struggle wind through the songs as Segall reflects on family, re-encountering pasts, anticipating futures. He skates through oneness, self-esteem, the parents – all the joys of a rain-filled childhood – while reaching outward in the here and now, feeling for a shared pulse.”

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2018)

Along with exploring new personal subjects, First Taste incorporates a wide range of new instruments. Saxophones, koto, recorder, harmonizer, and mandolin are used, as are brass, bouzouki, and “a sprinkling of keys.”

To tease to the new album, Segall is sharing an almost-title track “Taste”. Check it out via its official music video, directed by Joshua Erkman.

First Taste Artwork:

First Taste Tracklist:

01. Taste

02. Whatever

03. Ice Plant

04. The Fall

05. I Worship the Dog

06. The Arms

07. When I Met My Parents (Part 1)

08. I Sing Them

09. When I Met My Parents (Part 3)

10. Radio

11. Self Esteem

12. Lone Cowboys

Segall will perform First Taste and other select albums in full at a series of previously announced concert residencies this year. He’ll be joined onstage by his Freedom Band, comprised of Mikal Cronin, Charles Moothart, Emmett Kelly, and Ben Boye. Grab your tickets here.

Ty Segall 2019 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

08/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom $

08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom $

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

10/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

10/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw $

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw %

10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

10/09 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale #

10/10 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale ^

10/11 – London, UK @ Oval Space #

10/12 – London, UK @ Oval Space $

10/13 – London, UK @ Oval Space ^

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg #

10/17 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat #

10/18 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat ^

# = Melted + First Taste

$ = Goodbye Bread + First Taste

% = Emotional Mugger + First Taste

^ = Manipulator + First Taste