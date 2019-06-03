Last month, Tyler, the Creator released his masterful new album IGOR. Now, the Odd Future rapper has announced a fall tour to support of his fifth studio effort.
After a series of festival dates over the summer, the Los Angeles hip-hop star will kick off his fall tour at the start of September, hitting key markets like Chicago, Toronto, Detroit, Boston, and New York City. Since his UK ban was lifted in mid-May, he’ll also perform a three-night run in London in mid-September. Other notable runs include a three-night stand in Florida, a two-night stint in California, and a tour-closing three-night run in Texas in mid-October.
For the upcoming tour, Tyler will be joined by an impressive group of opening acts, including Jaden Smith, Blood Orange, and GoldLink. Tickets drop this Friday, and you can get them here.
Tyler the Creator 2019 Tour Dates:
06/21 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
08/30-09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot
09/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/04 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/07 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
09/10 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
09/11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/16 – London, UK @ 02 Brixton Academy
09/17 – London, UK @ 02 Brixton Academy
09/18 – London, UK @ 02 Brixton Academy
09/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/22 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor
09/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
09/27 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
09/28 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
09/29 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
10/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum S.E.C.
10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Stare Farm Arena
10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Great Saltair
10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/12 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena
10/14 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
10/17 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
10/20 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/22 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
10/23 – Dallas, TX @ Theatre @ Grand Prairie
10/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena