Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye

Last month, Tyler, the Creator released his masterful new album IGOR. Now, the Odd Future rapper has announced a fall tour to support of his fifth studio effort.

After a series of festival dates over the summer, the Los Angeles hip-hop star will kick off his fall tour at the start of September, hitting key markets like Chicago, Toronto, Detroit, Boston, and New York City. Since his UK ban was lifted in mid-May, he’ll also perform a three-night run in London in mid-September. Other notable runs include a three-night stand in Florida, a two-night stint in California, and a tour-closing three-night run in Texas in mid-October.



For the upcoming tour, Tyler will be joined by an impressive group of opening acts, including Jaden Smith, Blood Orange, and GoldLink. Tickets drop this Friday, and you can get them here.

Tyler the Creator 2019 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

08/30-09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

09/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/04 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/07 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

09/11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/16 – London, UK @ 02 Brixton Academy

09/17 – London, UK @ 02 Brixton Academy

09/18 – London, UK @ 02 Brixton Academy

09/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/22 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor

09/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

09/27 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

09/28 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

09/29 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

10/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum S.E.C.

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Stare Farm Arena

10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

10/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Great Saltair

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/12 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena

10/14 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

10/17 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

10/20 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/22 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ Theatre @ Grand Prairie

10/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena