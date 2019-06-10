Vampire Weekend cover Parks and Rec theme song in Indiana: Watch

Vampire Weekend are just getting started on their massive North American tour, and they’re already pulling out the surprises. While performing in Indianapolis on Friday, the Father of the Bride rockers covered the Parks and Recreation theme song.

Parks and Rec, of course, took place in the fictional Pawnee, IN. Factor in the reality that Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig is married to Ann Perkins herself, Rashida Jones, and this cover was destined to happen. (I mean, it was this or “5,000 Candles in the Wind”.)



(Read: Did Vampire Weekend Win the Indie Rock Age?)

The band slipped the memorable theme song into the middle of “M79″, smoothly transitioning the strings to guitar. Take a look below (via Stereogum).

Odds are Vampire Weekend have a lot more surprises in store for their upcoming tour dates, so snag tickets here.