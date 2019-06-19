Violent Femmes don’t want to sing “Another Chorus” on new track: Stream

Violent Femmes seem to be focused on writing songs about songwriting these days. The title track to their forthcoming record, Hotel Last Resort, largely centers on being stuck in a rut of success that hampers creativity (“The time luxury affords any bore/ Turns towards all the whistles and the bells”). Now, the alternative outfit’s latest single, “Another Chorus”, derides the entire concept of a hook.
Of course, the irony is that the Violent Femmes actually created a sold sing-a-long for “Another Chorus”: “Please don’t sing another chorus/ That’s the thing that really bores us.” Acoustic strums and the occasional bleat of a horn underscore the speed-sung verses, emphasizing the dichotomy of a catchy song about being annoyed by catchy songs.
Take a listen via the lyric video below.
Hotel Last Resort is due out July 26th through [PIAS]. Violent Femmes will tour extensively behind the record, including a co-headlining summer run with Ben Folds. Get tickets to all their upcoming dates here.
The band also recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss religion in rock. Take a listen to the episode below.
