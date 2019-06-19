Violent Femmes don’t want to sing “Another Chorus” on new track: Stream

Violent Femmes

Violent Femmes seem to be focused on writing songs about songwriting these days. The title track to their forthcoming record, Hotel Last Resort, largely centers on being stuck in a rut of success that hampers creativity (“The time luxury affords any bore/ Turns towards all the whistles and the bells”). Now, the alternative outfit’s latest single, “Another Chorus”, derides the entire concept of a hook.

Of course, the irony is that the Violent Femmes actually created a sold sing-a-long for “Another Chorus”: “Please don’t sing another chorus/ That’s the thing that really bores us.” Acoustic strums and the occasional bleat of a horn underscore the speed-sung verses, emphasizing the dichotomy of a catchy song about being annoyed by catchy songs.



Take a listen via the lyric video below.

Hotel Last Resort is due out July 26th through [PIAS]. Violent Femmes will tour extensively behind the record, including a co-headlining summer run with Ben Folds. Get tickets to all their upcoming dates here.

The band also recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss religion in rock. Take a listen to the episode below.

