Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Violent Femmes don’t want to sing “Another Chorus” on new track: Stream

The latest from the forthcoming Hotel Last Resort is ironically hooky

by
on June 19, 2019, 11:29am
0 comments
Violent Femmes Another Chorus New Song Single Track Stream
Violent Femmes

Violent Femmes seem to be focused on writing songs about songwriting these days. The title track to their forthcoming record, Hotel Last Resort, largely centers on being stuck in a rut of success that hampers creativity (“The time luxury affords any bore/ Turns towards all the whistles and the bells”). Now, the alternative outfit’s latest single, “Another Chorus”, derides the entire concept of a hook.

Of course, the irony is that the Violent Femmes actually created a sold sing-a-long for “Another Chorus”: “Please don’t sing another chorus/ That’s the thing that really bores us.” Acoustic strums and the occasional bleat of a horn underscore the speed-sung verses, emphasizing the dichotomy of a catchy song about being annoyed by catchy songs.

Take a listen via the lyric video below.

Hotel Last Resort is due out July 26th through [PIAS]. Violent Femmes will tour extensively behind the record, including a co-headlining summer run with Ben Folds. Get tickets to all their upcoming dates here.

The band also recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss religion in rock. Take a listen to the episode below.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

image

Mitski's Top 5 Songs

image

Jack White's Gnarliest Riffs

image

Tour Stop: Noel Gallagher's High

image

311 and Dirty Heads Prepare

image

Nirvana's “Heart-Shaped Box” Annotated Video

Previous Story
Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery sets Netflix viewing record
Next Story
Noël Wells announces debut album, It’s So Nice!, shares “Sad Girl Blues”: Stream
No comments