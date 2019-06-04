Menu
Voodoo Experience 2019: Guns N’ Roses, Beck, Post Malone, Brandi Carlile to headline

The National, Interpol, Bring Me the Horizon, and Bassnectar are also making their way to New Orleans

on June 04, 2019, 11:28am
Beck (Philip Cosores, Guns N' Roses (Cosores), Brandi Carlile (Amy Price)
New Orleans’ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience has unveiled its 2019 lineup. Now in its 21st year, the three-day festival goes down October 25th-27th at the Big Easy’s City Park.

Guns N’ Roses, Beck, Post Malone, Brandi Carlile, and The National headline this year’s lineup. Other notable acts include Interpol, Bring Me the Horizon, Bassnectar, Sheck Wes, ZHU, Clairo, Big Gigantic, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, Young the Giant, and Big Gigantic, among others.

Three-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale beginning Thursday, June 6th at 10:00 am CT.

Voodoo Experience 2019 lineup

