Whitney

Whitney have announced their sophomore record, Forever Turned Around. The follow-up to their breakout debut, 2016’s Light Upon the Lake, is set for a August 30th release via Secretly Canadian.

Featuring co-production from Brad Cook (Bon Iver) and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado (Weyes Blood, Father John Misty), Forever Turned Around was largely recorded in Chicago. Whitney’s main duo, vocalist/drummer Julien Ehrlich and guitarist Max Kakecek, joined returning rhythm guitarist Ziyad Asrar in his basement studio for the sessions. Local artists including Lia Kohl and OHMME’s Macie Stewart also contributed to the album.



(Read: Five Rising Chicago Acts You Need to Hear)

A press release describes the album as being about all forms of partnership, with an emphasized focus on “the bonds between two best friends and creative partners and the joy and stress that comes with it.” While on the surface new single “Giving Up” sounds like a track about a slowly disintegrating romance, it could just as easily be interpreted as an ode to bandmates leaning on one another for support. “Though we started losing touch/ I’ve been hanging on because/ You’re the only one I love/ Even when you’re giving up,” go the lyrics.

Take a listen to the new track below.

“Giving Up” follows the recently released “FTA”, which is presumably what is listed as Forever Turned Around’s closing title track. Catch Whitney playing both those songs and more new material on their forthcoming tour, tickets for which can be purchased here.

Pre-orders for Forever Turned Around are going on now. The tracklist and artwork are ahead.

Forever Turned Around Artwork:

Forever Turned Around Tracklist:

01. Giving Up

02. Used to Be Lonely

03. Before I Know It

04. Song for Ty

05. Valleys (My Love)

06. Rhododendron

07. My Life Alone

08. Day & Night

09. Friend of Mine

10. Forever Turned Around