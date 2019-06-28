Whitney Houston

The Whitney Houston estate recently entered into a new partnership with boutique music marketing company Primary Wave Music Publishing. The deal is expected to yield, among many other things, a host of previously unreleased music. Today, fans get to peek into Houston’s vault with “Higher Love”, the artist’s first posthumous song release.

A cover of the Steve Winwood classic, Houston originally recorded her version as a Japan-only bonus track in 1990. The archived cover has since been unearthed and reworked by Norwegian DJ/producer Kygo, known for his collaborations with Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding.



“I was honored when the Whitney Houston estate reached out and presented me with the opportunity to work with one of the greatest female vocalists of all time,” Kygo remarked in a press release. “I reworked the song from scratch and am really happy with how it turned out!”

Pat Houston, Houston’s sister-in-law and the sole executor of her estate, also issued her own statement:

“We knew KYGO would be the right producer to enhance Whitney’s powerful vocal performance on ‘Higher Love,’ to the standards and expectations that Whitney’s fans have recognized for over three decades.

The resurgence of this precious archival performance will carry Whitney’s musical legacy on to a younger generation for years to come. Everyone should be ready to dance to this uplifting and inspiring record – a testament to KYGO’s incredible talent, and a reminder of why we fell in love with Whitney from the very beginning!!!”

Hear “Higher Love” below.

In conjunction with Primary Wave, the estate is hoping to launch a Houston hologram tour, a Broadway musical, and an album of unreleased material.

Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48 after drowning in a bathtub. Autopsy reports found that heart disease and cocaine use were contributing factors.

“Higher Love” Artwork: