Whitney share breezy new song “FTA”: Stream

Whitney, photo by Nina Corcoran

If Whitney‘s appearance on the indie rock scene was hyped and casually cool, then the Chicago band’s return is sneaky and laid-back. So chill, in fact, that they uploaded a new song without even posting about it.

Today, Whitney uploaded a brand new song to the Secretly Canadian Youtube page. The song is called “FTA” — though, as Stereogum reports, it was originally titled “View From a Hill” when first uploaded — and it sees Whitney picking up where they left off in the world of breezy folk-bent indie rock.



(Read: Five Rising Chicago Acts You Need to Hear)

“FTA” is a welcome return to Whitney’s softer side. The song opens with gentle acoustic guitar, soft piano chords, and the band’s lush percussion. Soon strings join in behind them and a trumpet can be heard calling out like a bird. It’s a beautiful track, even if it fades out after about two minutes. “FTA” comes with a music video, too, primarily featuring shots of nature, recording gear, and Whitney presumably laying down the track in the studio. Check it out below.

Formed from the ashes of Smith Westerns, Whitney came together in 2015 with an ease that shines through in their debut full-length, Light Upon the Lake. That 2016 record was the last proper release the band had shared, though it wasn’t the last fans had heard from them. Whitney toured extensively in the time after their album dropped, hitting up international festivals and cities across the US seemingly nonstop. Now, it looks like they’re gearing up to do it all again.

This July, Whitney will perform at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. After that, they spend the end half of the year touring nonstop from August until December. It’s almost as if they will be playing new material live then — either to prepare for a new record, or to celebrate one. Check out the full list of tour dates here.