Wilco announces fall 2019 North American tour dates

Wilco, photo by Gina Reis

It’s been two years since Wilco toured North America.

That all changes this fall as Jeff Tweedy and the gang have announced a handful of dates. The run begins this October and finds the band playing celebrated venues such as Austin’s ACL Live at the Moody Theater and New York’s Radio City Music Hall.



Prior to all that, Wilco will stage their semi-annual Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, MA, during which they’ll perform a pair of headlining sets in addition to hosting a fan-led karaoke.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 7th at 10 A.M. local time. A press release notes that additional shows will be announced, though if you’re hankering to see them now, they’re currently overseas. Summer trip anyone? Plan accordingly.

Wilco 2019 Tour Dates:

06/05 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

06/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

06/12 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique %

06/13 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique %

06/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso %

06/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso %

06/18 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef Club %

06/19 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106 %

06/20 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene %

06/22 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/28-30 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

09/04 – Trondheim, NO @ Tapperiet &

09/06 – Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Konserthus Zetlitz &

09/07 – Bergen, NO @ USF Verftet &

09/08 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene &

09/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal &

09/12 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom &

09/13 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria &

09/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie

09/15 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja &

09/18 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus *

09/19 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique *

09/20 – Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox *

09/22 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *

09/23 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal *

09/24 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

09/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *

09/27 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *

09/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *

10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

10/10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/12 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/16 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10/19 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

10/20 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

10/22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

10/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

10/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10/27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

01/18 – Tue. Jan. 21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel

%= w/ Ken Stringfellow

&= w/ Spiral Stairs

*= w/ Ohmme