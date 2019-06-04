Wilco announces fall 2019 North American tour dates

It’s been two years since Wilco toured North America.
That all changes this fall as Jeff Tweedy and the gang have announced a handful of dates. The run begins this October and finds the band playing celebrated venues such as Austin’s ACL Live at the Moody Theater and New York’s Radio City Music Hall.
Prior to all that, Wilco will stage their semi-annual Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, MA, during which they’ll perform a pair of headlining sets in addition to hosting a fan-led karaoke.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 7th at 10 A.M. local time. A press release notes that additional shows will be announced, though if you’re hankering to see them now, they’re currently overseas. Summer trip anyone? Plan accordingly.
Wilco 2019 Tour Dates:
06/05 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
06/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
06/12 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique %
06/13 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique %
06/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso %
06/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso %
06/18 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef Club %
06/19 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106 %
06/20 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene %
06/22 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
06/28-30 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
09/04 – Trondheim, NO @ Tapperiet &
09/06 – Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Konserthus Zetlitz &
09/07 – Bergen, NO @ USF Verftet &
09/08 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene &
09/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal &
09/12 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom &
09/13 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria &
09/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie
09/15 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja &
09/18 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus *
09/19 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique *
09/20 – Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox *
09/22 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *
09/23 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal *
09/24 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *
09/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *
09/27 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *
09/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *
10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
10/10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/12 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/16 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10/19 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
10/20 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
10/22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
10/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
10/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10/27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
01/18 – Tue. Jan. 21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel
%= w/ Ken Stringfellow
&= w/ Spiral Stairs
*= w/ Ohmme