Wilco

Wilco have added a handful of new dates to their upcoming fall North American tour. This outing will be the first time the Chicago alt-rock band hits the road in over two years.

The band will play a total of 14 new stops on the tour, including shows in Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Ann Arbor, St. Louis, Denver, and more. The tour kicks off on September 4th at Tapperiet in Trondheim, Norway and wraps up on November 20th in Omaha, Nebraska. The following year, Wilco will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico as well.



Tickets for all newly-announced dates go on sale Tuesday, July 2nd at 10 a.m. local time. All of the other dates are currently on sale right now.

(Read: Wilco Persevere on Unlikely Masterpiece Summerteeth)

This extensive jaunt will get an early jumpstart over this upcoming weekend at Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, Massachusetts. The music festival is curated by Wilco and sees the band perform each night — a real treat for Wilco superfans given it’s a three-night event running from June 28th to June 30th. Best of all, Wilco is trying something new this year: performing as a live band for a fan karaoke set on Friday night.

Openers for the new tour dates have not yet been announced. Spiral Stairs and Ohmme will open at some of the original tour dates. Find the full list of Wilco’s upcoming tour dates below.

Wilco 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

06/28-30 — North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

09/04 — Trondheim, NO @ Tapperiet &

09/06 — Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Konserthus Zetlitz &

09/07 — Bergen, NO @ USF Verftet &

09/08 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene &

09/10 — Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal &

09/12 — Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom &

09/13 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria &

09/14 — Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie

09/15 — Warsaw, PL @ Progresja &

09/18 — Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus *

09/19 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique *

09/20 — Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox *

09/22 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *

09/23 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal *

09/24 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

09/26 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *

09/27 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *

09/28 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *

10/08 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

10/10 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/11 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/12 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/16 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10/19 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

10/20 — Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

10/22 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/23 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

10/25 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

10/26 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10/27 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

11/04 — Grand Rapids @ 20 Monroe Live

11/05 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium

11/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

11/08 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

11/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

11/10 — Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

11/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre

11/13 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

11/14 — St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre

11/15 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre

11/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

11/19 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11/20 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre

01/18-21 — Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel

&= w/ Spiral Stairs

*= w/ Ohmme