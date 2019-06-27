Wilco have added a handful of new dates to their upcoming fall North American tour. This outing will be the first time the Chicago alt-rock band hits the road in over two years.
The band will play a total of 14 new stops on the tour, including shows in Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Ann Arbor, St. Louis, Denver, and more. The tour kicks off on September 4th at Tapperiet in Trondheim, Norway and wraps up on November 20th in Omaha, Nebraska. The following year, Wilco will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico as well.
Tickets for all newly-announced dates go on sale Tuesday, July 2nd at 10 a.m. local time. All of the other dates are currently on sale right now.
(Read: Wilco Persevere on Unlikely Masterpiece Summerteeth)
This extensive jaunt will get an early jumpstart over this upcoming weekend at Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, Massachusetts. The music festival is curated by Wilco and sees the band perform each night — a real treat for Wilco superfans given it’s a three-night event running from June 28th to June 30th. Best of all, Wilco is trying something new this year: performing as a live band for a fan karaoke set on Friday night.
Openers for the new tour dates have not yet been announced. Spiral Stairs and Ohmme will open at some of the original tour dates. Find the full list of Wilco’s upcoming tour dates below.
Wilco 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
06/28-30 — North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
09/04 — Trondheim, NO @ Tapperiet &
09/06 — Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Konserthus Zetlitz &
09/07 — Bergen, NO @ USF Verftet &
09/08 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene &
09/10 — Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal &
09/12 — Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom &
09/13 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria &
09/14 — Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie
09/15 — Warsaw, PL @ Progresja &
09/18 — Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus *
09/19 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique *
09/20 — Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox *
09/22 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *
09/23 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal *
09/24 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *
09/26 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *
09/27 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *
09/28 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *
10/08 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
10/10 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/11 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/12 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/16 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10/19 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
10/20 — Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
10/22 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/23 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
10/25 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
10/26 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10/27 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
11/04 — Grand Rapids @ 20 Monroe Live
11/05 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium
11/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
11/08 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
11/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
11/10 — Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
11/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre
11/13 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
11/14 — St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre
11/15 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre
11/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
11/19 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/20 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre
01/18-21 — Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel
&= w/ Spiral Stairs
*= w/ Ohmme