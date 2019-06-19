Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Willie Nelson is the chief tester at his weed company

Nelson is in charge of quality control at his own Willie's Reserve company

by
on June 19, 2019, 2:19pm
0 comments
willie nelson chief tester weed company business
Willie Nelson chiefin for his weed company

Longtime cannabis lover Willie Nelson entered the weed business a few years ago with his own brand called Willie’s Reserve. The company’s still going strong thanks to its top-notch product, which just so happens to be checked by the legendary singer-songwriter himself: Nelson serves as the brand’s chief tester.

Nelson revealed his coveted job position CTO (Chief Testing Officer) on The Tonight Show on Tuesday. “[I’m] chief tester,” he said, adding, “I haven’t run across any that I didn’t like.”

(Buy: Tickets to Willie Nelson’s Traveling Outlaw Music Festival)

We’re inclined to believe Nelson, who says marijuana saved his life. “I used to smoke two or three packs of cigarettes a day and drink whatever there was there to drink. I had pneumonia four or five times, my lung collapsed, I almost died,” the musician shared with host Jimmy Fallon.

“I said, ‘Wait a minute. I ain’t getting that high off of Chesterfields.’ So I throw out the cigarettes, rolled up 20 joints, stuck it in there. I haven’t smoked a cigarette since,” he said.

The 86-year-old songwriter, who now gives a whole new definition to the word “chiefin”, is on the May issue of Rolling Stone, dedicated entirely to weed. He previously released a memoir called Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die: Musings From the Road and once even smoked pot on the roof of the White House.

Watch the Fallon segment below.

image

Lukas Graham Reveals "The Margin

image

Tour Stop: Robyn, Muse, Eric

image

Bjork's Top 5 Songs

image

The National's Best Cover Songs

image

Tour Stop: The Hives, Black

Previous Story
New photos offer first look at Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaptation of Little Women
Next Story
Jack White doesn’t own a cell phone
No comments