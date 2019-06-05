Menu
Wonder Woman 1984 poster reveals Gal Gadot’s new Golden Eagle armor

The DC hero's new look revealed by director Patty Jenkins

by
on June 05, 2019, 5:03pm
Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) DC Films Golden Eagle Armor Patty Jenkins Gal Gadot Poster
Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.)

Despite appearing in three DC Extended Universe films, Wonder Woman’s costume hasn’t changed all that much. Sure, the color palette has brightened as Warner Bros. strives to shed its “dark and brooding” label. In contrast, though, characters like Captain America and Thor have been given a new look nearly every time they appear on screen. Those hoping to finally see Gal Gadot in some new duds in the forthcoming Wonder Woman 1984 are in luck, as director Patty Jenkins has revealed a cinematic take on a fan-favorite costume from the comics.

In a tweet revealing that WB would be skipping this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Jenkins also shared a new poster for Wonder Woman 1984. While the groovy color scheme feels a bit like it’s cribbing the Thor: Ragnarok aesthetic, the highlight of the image is Gadot’s fresh look. Gone is the metallic red-gold-and-blue corset and pteruges combo, replaced by formidable looking full-body golden plates.

(Read: Why Justice League Is the End of the DC Extended Universe as We Know It)

Comic fans will recognize this as a version of the Golden Eagle armor. In the books, the suit ups Wonder Woman’s strength and durability, while also granting her the ability to fly. (More recent versions of the character just give her the power of flight naturally.) Does this mean Gadot will take to the skies in Wonder Woman 1984? If nothing else, the fact that Diana even needs the armor hints that Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah is going to be a formidable foe.

Check out the poster below. Wonder Woman 1984 is set for release in exactly one year on June 5th, 2020.

image

