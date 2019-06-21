Aphex Twin and Boards of Canada

Last week, Warp Records announced plans to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a three-day online music festival called WXAXRXP. With the festivities kicking off on Friday, June 21st, at Noon GMT and continuing through Sunday, June 23rd, the festival has revealed more information about what exactly listeners can expect to hear.

Notably, the 100 hours of planned programming promises new, rarely heard or unreleased material from legendary Warp acts like Aphex Twin and Boards of Canada. There will also be “an exclusive, extended piece from Death Grips.”



Here’s all the specifics, as detailed by a press release:

— Boards of Canada’s first public outing since 2013’s Tomorrow’s Harvest album with a mysterious two hour mix.

— Aphex Twin presents his one-off 2012 performance from London’s Barbican Hall and showcases another opportunity to hear his now legendary set from Field Day 2017.

— Brian Eno collaborates with Extinction Rebellion for a powerful radio narrative.

— Exclusive live sessions from Mount Kimbie and Bibio.

— Mixes of previously unheard music from Autechre, Kelela, Hudson Mohawke, Mark Pritchard, Bibio, Lorenzo Senni, Clark, Plaid, Darkstar and DJ Nigga Fox and more.

— Exclusive full-length live sets from Oneohtrix Point Never and Kelly Moran.

— New mixes from Flying Lotus, Nightmares on Wax, Danny Brown, John Stanier (Battles), Chris Taylor (Grizzly Bear), !!!, kwes., GAIKA, LoneLady, Winston Hazel (Forgemasters) and Mira Calix.

— Live radio sets from the flagship NTS studio in Gillett Square from Squarepusher, Leila and Evian Christ.”