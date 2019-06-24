Paschalis Theotokis Sings Rammstein, via YouTube

Ever want to catch up on the complete Rammstein discography, but just don’t have the time? Thanks to YouTuber Paschalis Theotokis, you can now power through the German industrial band’s full slate of 80 songs in eight minutes.

Theotokis — who has previously given the world 70 Slipknot songs in seven minutes, and 99 Metallica songs in 10 minutes — now graces us with his rapid chronological take on Rammstein’s catalog, beginning with the songs on 1995’s Herzeleid, and ending with the tracks on the recently released untitled seventh album.



Looking like a young Till Lindemann, Theotokis sings every Rammstein song inside a dilapidated warehouse, even providing his own pyro throughout the clip. Watch the madness below.

(Buy: Tickets to Rammstein’s 2019 European Tour)

As for the real Rammstein, they kicked off a European tour late last month. The trek continues tomorrow night in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and runs through an August 23rd show in Vienna.