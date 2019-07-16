Menu
Beyoncé, Springsteen, Fyre Fest doc receive 2019 Emmy nominations

Surviving R Kelly and Leaving Neverland also earned nominations

on July 16, 2019, 1:11pm
Fyre Fest's "Water Bottle Guy"
Nominees for the 2019 Emmy Awards were announced today and several music-centric titles are among the finalists.

HBO’s Michael Jackson’s documentary Leaving Neverland and Netflix’s FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, are each nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program.

Lifetime’s harrowing docu-series Surviving R Kelly, which reinvigorated the focus surrounding Kelly’s alleged sexual misconduct and led to his eventual arrest, received nomination in the Outstanding Informational Series or Special.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s life-affirming Coachella concert film, Homecoming, received six nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Production Design, and Outstanding Costumes For Variety.

Bruce Springsteen’s equally brilliant Springsteen on Broadway, earned nods in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Directing categories.

You can see the complete list of Emmy nominees here.

