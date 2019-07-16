Celebrating the best in television, the 2019 Emmy Awards takes place on Sunday, September 22nd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast live on Fox starting at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. Today, the nominees for 2019 were announced by D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong at the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.
Leading the pack with a record-breaking 32 nominations is HBO’s Game of Thrones, whose final season dominated the entire slate. In fact, both Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke received their first leading acting nominations after eight seasons.) Waiting for them outside the Knight’s Watch are FX’s Pose, AMC-BBC America’s Killing Eve, AMC’s Better Call Saul, and NBC’s This Is Us. One especially noticeable highlight is seeing Robin Wright nab an Outstanding Actress nom after taking over Netflix’s House of Cards.
On the comedy front, Amazon’s second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel conquered once again. Right behind the standup are two titans from HBO in the final season of Veep and the second season of Barry. Rounding out the rest of the categories are Amazon Prime’s Fleabag (particularly, every actress in the series), Netflix’s Russian Doll, and some surprising looks at both Showtime’s Black Monday and Pop’s Schitt’s Creek.
Things get dicey when it comes to the limited series categories. As expected, HBO capitalized on this area with Chernobyl, Sharp Objects, and the third season of True Detective. However, it’s Netflix’s When They See Us — our top pick of this year (at least so far) — that appears to be a frontrunner in many of these categories. Ava DuVernay’s historical drama series was a major hit with the voters.
Elsewhere, both Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen picked up nominations for their respective Netflix variety specials. The late Anthony Bourdain was honored with a nomination for Parts Unknown, as was the industry-shaking special Surviving R. Kelly. Bojack Horseman, Bob’s Burgers, and Big Mouth are all contenders in animation. And, yes, both Fyre Festival documentaries received nods, though Netflix’s received four to Hulu’s one.
You can see the full list of nominees below.
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)
Ozark (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry (HBO)
Veep (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
The Good Place (NBC)
Fleabag (Amazon Prime)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler, Barry
Stephen Root, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Hale, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Limited Series
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Peter MacNichol, Veep
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Animated Series
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Bojack Horseman (Netflix)
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Come Along With Me (Adventure Time) (Cartoon Network)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Outstanding TV Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon Prime)
My Dinner with Herve (HBO)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris (Tru TV)
Documentary Now (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You, America (Hulu)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Who Is America (Showtime)
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)
Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
Outstanding Variety Special Live
72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC)
Rent: Live (Fox)
The Oscars (ABC)
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Leaving Neverland (HBO)
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)
Jane Fonda In Five Acts (HBO)
Love, Gilda (CNN)
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (HBO)
Minding the Gap (Hulu)
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
Anthony Bourdain Parts Uknown (CNN)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
The Voice (NBC)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Nailed It (Netflix)
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
James Corden, The World’s Best
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up