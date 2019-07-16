Celebrating the best in television, the 2019 Emmy Awards takes place on Sunday, September 22nd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast live on Fox starting at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. Today, the nominees for 2019 were announced by D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong at the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.

Leading the pack with a record-breaking 32 nominations is HBO’s Game of Thrones, whose final season dominated the entire slate. In fact, both Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke received their first leading acting nominations after eight seasons.) Waiting for them outside the Knight’s Watch are FX’s Pose, AMC-BBC America’s Killing Eve, AMC’s Better Call Saul, and NBC’s This Is Us. One especially noticeable highlight is seeing Robin Wright nab an Outstanding Actress nom after taking over Netflix’s House of Cards.



On the comedy front, Amazon’s second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel conquered once again. Right behind the standup are two titans from HBO in the final season of Veep and the second season of Barry. Rounding out the rest of the categories are Amazon Prime’s Fleabag (particularly, every actress in the series), Netflix’s Russian Doll, and some surprising looks at both Showtime’s Black Monday and Pop’s Schitt’s Creek.

Things get dicey when it comes to the limited series categories. As expected, HBO capitalized on this area with Chernobyl, Sharp Objects, and the third season of True Detective. However, it’s Netflix’s When They See Us — our top pick of this year (at least so far) — that appears to be a frontrunner in many of these categories. Ava DuVernay’s historical drama series was a major hit with the voters.

Elsewhere, both Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen picked up nominations for their respective Netflix variety specials. The late Anthony Bourdain was honored with a nomination for Parts Unknown, as was the industry-shaking special Surviving R. Kelly. Bojack Horseman, Bob’s Burgers, and Big Mouth are all contenders in animation. And, yes, both Fyre Festival documentaries received nods, though Netflix’s received four to Hulu’s one.

You can see the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Veep (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Bill Hader, Barry

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, Barry

Stephen Root, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Hale, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Peter MacNichol, Veep

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Bojack Horseman (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Come Along With Me (Adventure Time) (Cartoon Network)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon Prime)

My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris (Tru TV)

Documentary Now (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You, America (Hulu)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Who Is America (Showtime)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)

Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Special Live

72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC)

Rent: Live (Fox)

The Oscars (ABC)

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Leaving Neverland (HBO)

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)

Jane Fonda In Five Acts (HBO)

Love, Gilda (CNN)

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (HBO)

Minding the Gap (Hulu)

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

Anthony Bourdain Parts Uknown (CNN)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Voice (NBC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It (Netflix)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

James Corden, The World’s Best

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up