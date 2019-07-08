8-year-old girl leads young musicians on cover of Slipknot’s “The Devil in I”: Watch

8-Year-Old Sings Slipknot, via YouTube: O'Keefe Music Foundation

While Slipknot are tearing up stages on their current “Knotfest Roadshow” tour, one youthful group of musicians is tearing up their neighborhood with a cover of the metal band’s “The Devil in I”.

In a new video produced by the O’Keefe Music Foundation, which provides instruments and equipment to kid musicians to record and film their performances, 8-year-old singer Taylor Jade Campbell leads a group of teen musicians on the cover of the track off Slipknot’s 2014 album, .5: The Gray Chapter.



Accompanying the cover is a slick video in which Campbell’s dad warns the group not to play Slipknot, as he heads out to work. But, of course, that’s exactly what they do. As they rock the track, area kids wreak havoc on the neighborhood, culminating with them rocking out to the young music act.

While little Taylor Campbell shares a name with Corey Taylor, her pink shirt and clean, sweet vocals stand in sharp contrast to the Slipknot singer’s vibe and sound, yet she still manages to pack in some youthful angst in her delivery.

(Buy: Tickets to Slipknot’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

Over the past several years, the O’Keefe Music Foundation has produced a number of notable videos featuring kid musicians, including a 2013 cover of Tool’s “Forty Six & 2” which has garnered more than 20 million views to date.

As for the real Slipknot, check out our photos, plus the setlist and video footage of the band’s “Knotfest Roadshow” kickoff show, which took place this past Friday, July 26th at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The tour, which also features Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth, runs through a September 8th gig in The Woodlands, Texas. Pick up tickets here.