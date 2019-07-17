AC/DC end dormancy on social media, share 1979 “Highway to Hell” performance

AC/DC, photo by Heather Kaplan

With rumors swirling regarding the future of AC/DC, the legendary band is looking to the past as it returns to social media for the first time in nearly two years.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame act hadn’t posted on Facebook since announcing the death of beloved rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young in November 2017.



However, yesterday, the band announced via Facebook and Twitter that it would be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their classic album Highway To Hell all month long, and today they shared a full 1979 performance of the classic LP’s title track on the Dutch TV show Countdown (watch below).

Highway to Hell was released on July 27th, 1979, and marked the band’s final album with singer Bon Scott, who would tragically die in February 1980. He would be replaced by Brian Johnson, who went on to record the classic 1980 album Back in Black.

(See Also: Slash on the Apparent Return of AC/DC)

AC/DC’s social media activity comes amid reports that classic members Johnson, Phil Rudd, and Cliff Williams have returned to the band, after it had looked like Angus Young was the only classic member remaining in the group. Johnson and Rudd were seen last summer outside a Vancouver studio with the group, while Williams was also spotted in Vancouver later in the year.

While no official news has been announced, Kansas radio station V100 reported last week that a tour announcement was imminent. For now, check out the classic performance of “Highway to Hell” below.