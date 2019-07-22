Alessia Cara, Photo by Philip Cosores

Alessia Cara has announced that she’ll be following up last fall’s The Pains of Growing with a new EP, This Summer. It’s due out on September 6th via Def Jam Records.

In anticipation, the Canadian pop star has shared the forthcoming effort’s lead single, “Ready”, as well as a number of fall tour dates.



As the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter explained on Instagram, “Caught the writing bug out of the blue and made an EP. It’s called This Summer. I’ll be releasing a new track every couple of weeks until it’s release.”

Listen to the feel-good, reggae-tinged “Ready” below.

Cara’s sophomore full-length, The Pains of Growing, featured one of last year’s best songs, “Trust My Lonely”. She’s currently supporting the release on tour with Shawn Mendes. This fall, the singer will lead her own “The Pains of Growing Tour” with support from Ryland James. The outing will begin at the end of October and continue until mid-November.

Check out the full itinerary below, and search for tickets here.

Alessia Cara 2019 Tour Dates:

07/23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center ^

07/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

07/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^

07/28 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena ^

07/30 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^

07/31 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

08/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

08/03 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center ^

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

08/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

08/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^

08/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^

08/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

08/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

08/18 – Ottawa, ON @Canadian Tire Centre ^

08/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

08/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

08/26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^

08/27 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^

08/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

08/30 – Montville, CT @ Mohegan Sun ^

08/31 – Montville, CT @ Mohegan Sun ^

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/23 – New York, NY @ Sony PlayStation Theatre

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Ctr. – Egyptian Room

10/30 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

11/01 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

11/02 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/06 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall

11/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/09 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Granada Theatre

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea @ Cosmopolitan

11/18 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/19 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/20 – Houston, TX @ Revention Center

^ = w/ Shawn Mendes