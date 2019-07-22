Alice Cooper, photo by Raymond Ahner

Alice Cooper will release a new EP titled Breadcrumbs this fall. The upcoming effort serves a tribute to “garage rock heroes” of his hometown Detroit, containing both covers and originals.

The six-song EP, due September 13th, includes covers of MC5’s “Sister Anne”, Suzi Quatro’s “Your Mamma Won’t Like Me”, and Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wheels’ “Devil With a Blue Dress On”, in addition to the original songs “Detroit City 2020”, “Go Man Go”, and “East Side Story”.



Joining Cooper on Breadcrumbs are fellow Detroit musicians Wayne Kramer (MC5), Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad), Mick Collins (The Dirtbombs) and others.

The EP is available for pre-order as a digital download and a limited-edition 10-inch vinyl, with only 20,000 copies pressed in total. See the artwork and tracklist below.

Cooper has been performing his classic anthem “School’s Out” as a set-closing number with Lzzy Hale of co-headliners Halestorm on the pair’s recently launched summer US tour. Watch footage of a recent performance in Allenstown, PA below.

(Buy: Tickets to Alice Cooper’s Upcoming Tour)

In our recent video interview with Halestorm, Lzzy talked about co-headlining with Cooper, telling us, “It’s really surreal because I consider him the ‘A’ and the ‘ABCs’ of my rock ‘n’ roll vocabulary.”

Breadcrumbs EP Artwork:

Breadcrumbs EP Tracklist:

01. Detroit City 2020

02. Go Man Go

03. East Side Story

04. Your Mama Won’t Like Me

05. Devil With A Blue Dress / Chains Of Love

06. Sister Anne