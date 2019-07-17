Alice in Chains complete Black Antenna thriller with 10th and final episode: Watch

Late last year, Alice in Chains announced an ambitious film project, titled Black Antenna, that was set to roll out over 10 episodes. Now, with the final episode, the cinematic feature is complete (watch below).

Each episode of the sci-fi thriller has been soundtracked by a song from Alice in Chains’ 2018 album, Rainier Fog, with episode 10 powered by the music of the LP’s closing track, “All I Am”.



Black Antenna was directed by Adam Mason, who co-wrote the script with Green Book actor Paul Sloan. It stars Sloan as Alpha and Viktoriya Dov as Beta.

“As soon as I heard the album, the music and lyrics spoke to me on a profoundly personal level and the film and subject matter was born directly out of that,” Mason said at the time the film project was announced.

He added, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Alice in Chains, and this has been a dream come true for me. Black Antenna is a perfect synergy of the band’s lyrics, and Black Antenna paints a dark and beautiful canvas of the deeply conflicted world we live in today.”

(Buy: Tickets to Alice in Chains’ Upcoming Shows)

Watch the complete 10-episode thriller Black Antenna in the YouTube playlist below.

Meanwhile, Alice in Chains kick off a co-headlining summer tour with Korn tomorrow night (July 18th) in Del Valle, Texas. The outing, which features support from Underoath, Ho99o9 and Fever 333, runs through a September 4th show in Mountain View, California. Pick up tickets here.