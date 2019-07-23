Psychedelic garage rock act Allah Las are back. The band has announced a new album, LAHS, set for release on October 11th via Mexican Summer. The news comes along with the effort’s lead single, “In the Air”, and an accompanying music video.
“In the Air” picks up where the band left of with 2016’s Calico. It begins with warm guitar that twinkles around, occasionally delving into surf rock-like riffs. Over it all are hazy vocals that bring to mind Parquet Courts and Quilt. It’s a lovely introduction to the new album, and one that comes just in time for summer’s intense heat wave.
In the song’s Sam Kristofski-directed music video, the band goofs around with pal and general oddball Kirin J Callinan. The band can be seen hanging around the pool, blowing bubbles and playing air guitar. From a distance, one of them is shot by a blow dart, falls into the pool, and has to be saved by his bandmates. We’ll leave the rest for you to witness yourself, but it’s equal parts scenic and Weekend at Bernie’s-comedic — a fitting compliment to the band’s sound, come to think of it.
Check out the music video for “In the Air” below.
LAHS clocks in with 13 songs total. Preorders are available now. Find the album artwork and tracklist below.
LAHS Artwork:
LAHS Tracklist:
01. Holding Pattern
02. Keeping Dry
03. In the Air
04. Prazer Em Te Conhecer
05. Roco Ono
06. Star
07. Royal Blues
08. Electricity
09. Light Yearly
10. Polar Onion
11. On Our Way
12. Houston
13. Pleasure
In addition to the album announcement comes details of a proper US tour. Allah Las will embark on a trek in support of LAHS through most of the fall, including a stop at LEVITATION in Austin, Texas. Find the full list of dates below and get tickets here.
Allah Las 2019 Tour Dates:
07/26 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
07/27 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
08/03 — Point Reyes, CA @ CALICO Love Field
08/09 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
08/10 — Ontario, CA @ Kitchener Blues Festival
08/12 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
08/13 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
08/14 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
08/16 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
08/17 — Chicago, IL @ Half Acre Beer Company
09/14 — Walla Walla, WA @ Huichica Music Festival
11/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/05 — Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/07 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/08 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/09 — Austin, TX @ LEVITATION
11/09 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
11/10 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
11/12 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
11/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/14 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern
11/15 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
11/16 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
11/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/19 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/22 — Montreal, CA @ Corona Theatre
11/24 — Toronto, CA @ Lee’s Palace
11/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
11/26 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
11/27 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
11/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
12/02 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
12/03 — Englewood, CA @ Gothic Theatre
12/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
12/06 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
12/07 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
12/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
12/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
12/11 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
12/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan
12/13 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
12/14 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets