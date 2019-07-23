Allah-Las, photo by Tony Accosta

Psychedelic garage rock act Allah Las are back. The band has announced a new album, LAHS, set for release on October 11th via Mexican Summer. The news comes along with the effort’s lead single, “In the Air”, and an accompanying music video.

“In the Air” picks up where the band left of with 2016’s Calico. It begins with warm guitar that twinkles around, occasionally delving into surf rock-like riffs. Over it all are hazy vocals that bring to mind Parquet Courts and Quilt. It’s a lovely introduction to the new album, and one that comes just in time for summer’s intense heat wave.



In the song’s Sam Kristofski-directed music video, the band goofs around with pal and general oddball Kirin J Callinan. The band can be seen hanging around the pool, blowing bubbles and playing air guitar. From a distance, one of them is shot by a blow dart, falls into the pool, and has to be saved by his bandmates. We’ll leave the rest for you to witness yourself, but it’s equal parts scenic and Weekend at Bernie’s-comedic — a fitting compliment to the band’s sound, come to think of it.

Check out the music video for “In the Air” below.

LAHS clocks in with 13 songs total. Preorders are available now. Find the album artwork and tracklist below.

LAHS Artwork:

LAHS Tracklist:

01. Holding Pattern

02. Keeping Dry

03. In the Air

04. Prazer Em Te Conhecer

05. Roco Ono

06. Star

07. Royal Blues

08. Electricity

09. Light Yearly

10. Polar Onion

11. On Our Way

12. Houston

13. Pleasure

In addition to the album announcement comes details of a proper US tour. Allah Las will embark on a trek in support of LAHS through most of the fall, including a stop at LEVITATION in Austin, Texas. Find the full list of dates below and get tickets here.

Allah Las 2019 Tour Dates:

07/26 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

07/27 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

08/03 — Point Reyes, CA @ CALICO Love Field

08/09 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

08/10 — Ontario, CA @ Kitchener Blues Festival

08/12 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

08/13 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

08/14 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

08/16 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

08/17 — Chicago, IL @ Half Acre Beer Company

09/14 — Walla Walla, WA @ Huichica Music Festival

11/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/05 — Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/07 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/08 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/09 — Austin, TX @ LEVITATION

11/09 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

11/10 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

11/12 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

11/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/14 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern

11/15 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11/16 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

11/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/19 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/22 — Montreal, CA @ Corona Theatre

11/24 — Toronto, CA @ Lee’s Palace

11/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

11/26 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/27 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

12/02 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

12/03 — Englewood, CA @ Gothic Theatre

12/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

12/06 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12/07 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

12/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

12/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

12/11 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

12/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan

12/13 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

12/14 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets