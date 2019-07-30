Angel Olsen announces new album, All Mirrors, shares title track: Stream

Angel Olsen's All Mirrors album artwork, photo by Cameron McCool

Angel Olsen has promised to debut “a brand new live show” during her North American tour this fall. Now we know what those concerts will consist of: Olsen’s new studio album, All Mirrors, which officially arrives October 4th.

Due out via Jagjaguwar, the record serves as her fourth to date and follow-up to the exceptional My Woman from 2016. It’s billed as the singer-songwriter’s “most vulnerable” offering, with Olsen digging into the shadows of her being to expound on ideas about loneliness and the inability to love.



“In every way — from the making of it, to the words, to how I feel moving forward, this record is about owning up to your darkest side,” she commented in a statement, “finding the capacity for new love and trusting change even when you feel like a stranger.”

The theme of change, and the acceptance of it, played an especially important role when it came to the creation of All Mirrors. As the story goes, Olsen originally set out to release two different versions of the album.

The first was envisioned as a “raw” solo collection produced by Michael Harris. The other rendition, meanwhile, was fleshed out with the help of a 14-piece orchestra, arranger Jherek Bischoff, multi-instrumentalist Ben Babbitt, and past collaborative producer John Congleton.

However, as Olsen went about the recording process, she realized she “needed to separate these two records and release All Mirrors in its heaviest form,” explaining,

“It was impossible for me to deny how powerful and surprising the songs had become. The truth is that I may have never allowed this much sonic change in the first place had I not already made an account of the same songs in their purest form.”

To tease All Mirrors, Olsen is sharing the title track, a single that deals with the concept of perception. “I chose this one as the title because I liked the theme: the theme of how we are all mirrors to and for each other,” remarked Olsen. “Even if that is not all of it, there is always an element of projection in what we’d like to see in people and scenarios and in the way we see ourselves in those scenarios, with those people.”

Check out the video below, directed by Ashley Connor and conceived by Olsen herself.

Pre-orders for the new album have begun. Olsen will promote the LP on her upcoming tour schedule, which now includes a fresh 2020 run across Europe. Find tickets to all her shows here.

All Mirrors Artwork:

All Mirrors Tracklist:

01. Lark

02. All Mirrors

03. Too Easy

04. New Love Cassette

05. Spring

06. What It Is

07. Impasse

08. Tonight

09. Summer

10. Endgame

11. Chance

Angel Olsen 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes $

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/01 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre $

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre $

11/07 – Austin, TX @ Levitation $

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater $

11/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion $

11/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada $

11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $

11/13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee $

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre $

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre $

11/18 – Montreal, QC @ mTelus $

11/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale $

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

12/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

12/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory $

12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater $

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater #

12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater $

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland $

12/10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre $

12/11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre $

12/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

12/14 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre $

12/15 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre $

01/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitolio

01/24 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

01/25 – Madrid, ES @ Sala BUT

01/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

01/28 – Geneva, CH @ Festival Antigel

01/29 – Munich, DE @ Kammerspiele

01/30 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

01/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

02/01 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

02/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

02/04 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

02/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

02/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

02/07 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

02/08 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

02/10 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

02/11 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

02/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

$ = w/ Vagabon

^ = w/ Madi Diaz

# = w/ Rodrigo Amarante