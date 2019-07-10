Anna Meredith is back with her second studio album, FIBS. Due out on October 25th via Black Prince Fury, the 11-track LP will follow up her 2016 debut, Varmints, and her celebrated score for Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade. The famed composer has also previewed her forthcoming collection with lead single and video, “Paramour”.
The record gains its name from “fibs”, which Meredith describes as “lies — but nice friendly lies, little stories and constructions and daydreams and narratives that you make for yourself or you tell yourself.” Sonically, the album builds off of Varmints, overhauling her sound with the addition of new acoustic and electronic instruments and an overhauled writing process.
You can preview FIBS with the LP’s lead single “Paramour”. Watch the mesmerizing video, which was shot in one-take, below.
FIBS Artwork:
FIBS Tracklist:
1. Sawbones
2. Inhale Exhale
3. Calion
4. Killjoy
5. Bump
6. moonmoons
7. Divining
8. Limpet
9. Ribbons
10. Paramour
11. Unfurl
In other news, Meredith will perform two Scandinavian music festivals next month. She is also scheduled for a seven-date UK run next February. Check out her calendar below.
Anna Meredith 2019/2020 Tour Dates:
08/03 – Hackney, UK @ Visions Festival
08/23 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Festival
02/03 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
02/04 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
02/05 – London, UK @ EartH
02/06 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
02/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Art School
02/09 – Coventry, UK @ Arts Centre
02/10 – Brighton, UK @ Old Market