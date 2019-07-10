Anna Meredith, photo by Gem Harris

Anna Meredith is back with her second studio album, FIBS. Due out on October 25th via Black Prince Fury, the 11-track LP will follow up her 2016 debut, Varmints, and her celebrated score for Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade. The famed composer has also previewed her forthcoming collection with lead single and video, “Paramour”.

The record gains its name from “fibs”, which Meredith describes as “lies — but nice friendly lies, little stories and constructions and daydreams and narratives that you make for yourself or you tell yourself.” Sonically, the album builds off of Varmints, overhauling her sound with the addition of new acoustic and electronic instruments and an overhauled writing process.



You can preview FIBS with the LP’s lead single “Paramour”. Watch the mesmerizing video, which was shot in one-take, below.

FIBS Artwork:

FIBS Tracklist:

1. Sawbones

2. Inhale Exhale

3. Calion

4. Killjoy

5. Bump

6. moonmoons

7. Divining

8. Limpet

9. Ribbons

10. Paramour

11. Unfurl

In other news, Meredith will perform two Scandinavian music festivals next month. She is also scheduled for a seven-date UK run next February. Check out her calendar below.

Anna Meredith 2019/2020 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Hackney, UK @ Visions Festival

08/23 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Festival

02/03 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

02/04 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

02/05 – London, UK @ EartH

02/06 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

02/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Art School

02/09 – Coventry, UK @ Arts Centre

02/10 – Brighton, UK @ Old Market