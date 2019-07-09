Ariana Grande unveils intimate “In My Head” video: Watch

Ever wonder what goes on inside the mind of Ariana Grande? The pop star offers fans a little peek into her world today via the new video for “In My Head”.

Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the clip is stark in terms of aesthetics, with Grande confined in a white box that’s meant to symbolize her inner thoughts. There, she struts and poses for herself, while also highlighting her signature boots and long ponytail.



The visual was premiered via Vogue, who christened Grande as their August issue cover star. “Without any backup dancers or elaborate scenery, director Bardia Zeinali captures the creative claustrophobia of being Ariana Grande,” the publication wrote of the video.

“In My Head” is taken from the pop queen’s latest album, thank u, next, one of our favorites of 2019 so far. Grande is currently on her lengthy “Sweetener World Tour”, which was recently expanded all the way through December (sans tomatoes, of course). Buy tickets to all of Grande’s upcoming concerts here.

Grande was also recently cast in a Netflix adaptation of The Prom alongside Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. She’s also contributed a new song to the upcoming Charlie’s Angels sequel with the help of Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus.