ASAP Rocky must remain in Swedish jail for another week

ASAP Rocky, photo by Kimberley Ross

ASAP Rocky will remain in a Swedish jail for at least another week.

On Friday, a judge granted prosecutors’ request for additional time so that they can complete their investigation. The Harlem-born rapper was arrested earlier this month after a street altercation in Stockholm.



According to BBC News, prosecutors argued that ASAP Rocky should remain in custody “because of the flight risk.” They now have until July 25th to charge him with a crime.

“We have worked intensively with the investigation and need more time, until Thursday next week in order to complete the preliminary investigation,” prosecutor Daniel Suneson said (via BBC). “This gives us time to complete the investigation.”

ASAP Rocky and several of his associates were arrested on suspicion of assault after video emerged showing their involvement in a street fight. In one scene, Rocky can be seen violently throwing a man to the ground. He and his entourage then appear to punch and kick the man several times while he is still on the ground.

For his part, Rocky contends the two men were the aggressors of the incident. Two videos released by the rapper’s team show Rocky and his crew repeatedly asking the men to walk away. At one point, one of the men appears to throw an object at Rocky’s security guard. The men continue to follow Rocky and his crew down the street, and a woman is heard accusing the men of groping her and a friend. It’s at this point that the fight breaks out. ASAP Rocky and his team maintains that it was all self-defense.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the Trump Administration had personally has gotten involved in Rocky’s case at the urging of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West. President Trump has directly requested that his team “resolve” the issue, and Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch reportedly attended Rocky’s hearing on Friday.