ASAP Rocky formally charged with assault, to remain in Swedish custody pending trial

ASAP Rocky

ASAP Rocky will stand trial in Sweden after being formally charged with assault.

Prosecutors in Stockholm formally announced their decision to charge the Harlem-born rapper on Thursday, according to the New York Times. If convicted, ASAP Rocky faces a maximum of two years in prison or a fine based on his daily earnings.



ASAP Rocky will remain in custody until a trial begins on Tuesday. According to TMZ, a panel of four judges will hear the case and the trial is expected to last three days.

Two members of ASAP Rocky’s entourage have also been charged with assault and will face trial next week.

ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Stockholm earlier this month after video emerged showing his involvement in a street fight. In one scene, Rocky can be seen violently throwing a man to the ground. He and his entourage then appear to punch and kick the man several times while he is still on the ground.

His lawyer contends ASAP Rocky was acting in self defense as the two men were the aggressors of the incident. A pair of videos released by the rapper’s team show Rocky and his crew repeatedly asking the men to walk away. At one point, one of the men appears to throw an object at Rocky’s security guard. The men continue to follow Rocky and his crew down the street, and a woman is heard accusing the men of groping her and a friend. It’s at this point that the fight breaks out.

The public prosecutor for Stockholm, Daniel Suneson, said he has obtained additional evidence that runs counter to ASAP Rocky’s narrative of events. As such, prosecutors have dropped their investigation into the two other men involved in the incident after concluding they acted in self defense.

News of ASAP Rocky’s indictment comes despite the involvement of Donald Trump, who called Sweden’s prime minister to “personally vouch” for the rapper. Late last week, Trump reached out to Stefan Löfven at the urging of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West. Prime Minister Löfven described their conversation “certainly positive,” but added: “I will explain that the Swedish judicial system is independent. In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries.”