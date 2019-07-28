ASAP Rocky fan arrested after threatening to blow up Swedish embassy

ASAP Rocky

A fan of ASAP Rocky went to distrubing lengths in an effort to free the rapper from Swedish custody.

Rebecca Kanter was taken into custody earlier this week after allegedly threatening to blow up the Swedish embassy in Washington, DC, according to Billboard. On Tuesday, Kanter entered the embassy and began screaming and cursing at embassy staff. At one point, she kicked over a display and furniture, and threatened to “blow this motherf—er up.”



A day prior to the incident, Kanter allegedly threw a Coca-Cola bottle at the embassy’s doorway and then bragged about it on social media.

Kanter has been charged with willfully injuring and damaging property of a foreign government, refusing to depart a foreign embassy, and two criminal counts of unlawful entry and destruction of property.

As for ASAP Rocky, he remains in Swedish custody after being charged with assault late last week. His trial is expected to begin this week.