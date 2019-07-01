ASAP Rocky (wearing white sweatshirt, green shorts) fights in Stockholm

ASAP Rocky and members of his crew allegedly got into a fight in the streets of Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday night.

TMZ has obtained video of the skirmish. In one scene, Rocky (wearing a white hoodie and green shorts) can be seen violently throwing a man to the ground. He and several associates then appear to punch and kick the man several times while he is still on the ground.



According to TMZ, the fight began after two men accused the rapper of breaking a pair of headphones. The men threatened to call the police and proceeded to followed Rocky and his crew down the street. At one point, a woman got involved and accused one of the two men of groping her. It was at this point, TMZ says, the fight broke out.

ASAP Rocky and his crew fled the scene before police and paramedics arrived. Law enforcement sources told TMZ they are investigating several fights that occurred in center Stockholm on Sunday, but had no information regarding an incident involving ASAP Rocky.

A representative for ASAP Rocky told the TMZ that “he and his friends were only responding to an assault.”

ASAP Rocky is scheduled to perform a show in Stockholm on Tuesday night alongside Migos.