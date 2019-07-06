ASAP Rocky being held in solitary confinement in Sweden

ASAP Rocky, photo by Kimberley Ross

ASAP Rocky is being held in solitary confinement with no visit or phone call privileges. That’s according to ASAP Ferg, who has posted an update about his ASAP Mob collaborator’s legal situation.

Earlier this week, video emerged of Rocky and members of his entourage fighting two men in the streets of Stockholm, Sweden. In one scene, Rocky can be seen violently throwing a man to the ground. He and several associates then appear to punch and kick the man several times while he is still on the ground.



On Wednesday, Rocky was arrested on suspicion of assault. A court subsequently ordered Rocky be held for two weeks as his case is investigated. If convicted of the charge, he faces up six years in prison.

For his part, Rocky contends the two men were the aggressors of the incident. Two videos released by the rapper show Rocky and his crew repeatedly asking the men to walk away. At one point, one of the men appears to throw an object at Rocky’s security guard, but the guard doesn’t take the bait. The men continue to follow Rocky and his crew down the street, and a woman can be heard accusing the men of groping her and a friend. It’s at this point that the fight breaks out.

Describing the men as “drug addicts,” Rocky said, “We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed.”

In an Instagram post on Friday, ASAP Ferg wrote, “They are trying to keep him there for 2 weeks and if convicted he will be looking at 6 years just for defending himself in a fight. He was no way in form the aggressor in this ordeal. Pray for justice #freeflacko.”