Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows is now a playable character in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

M. Shadows and Danny Trejo characters in Call of Duty Black Ops 4

Last fall, Avenged Sevenfold released the song “Mad Hatter” as part of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 soundtrack; now, frontman and self-proclaimed gaming enthusiast M. Shadows has become a playable character.

Shadows is such a gaming fanatic that he helped create Avenged Sevenfold’s Hail to the King: Deathbat playable game a few years ago. Now, Shadows gets to kill zombies in the just-released “Operation Apocalypse Z” update to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.



Speaking during video-game maker Treyarch’s livestream that introduced the update, Shadows opened up about his work with the Call of Duty franchise. When discussing the opportunity to be his own character, Shadows said it was a “career highlight.”

“My relationship came from just being a huge fan of the game, and we were playing on the road, we were playing in life in general,” Shadows said in the interview. He went on to discuss becoming friends with Mark Lamia, the chairman of Treyarch, revealing, “Somehow I weaseled my way in, and somehow we got involved.”

Not only was “Mad Hatter” linked to the Black Ops 4 game, but the song also arrived on the band’s Black Reign EP alongside “Not Ready to Die”, “Carry On”, and “Jade Helm”, bringing together all of the group’s Call of Duty songs.

Check out M. Shadows as a character (alongside actor Danny Trejo) in the trailer for “Operation Apocalypse Z” update to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 below, followed by an archive of the aforementioned livestream featuring M. Shadows discussing his involvement with the video game.