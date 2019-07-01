Aziz Ansari announces new Netflix special, directed by Spike Jonze

Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari is returning to Netflix for a new standup comedy special, Aziz Ansari Right Now. Directed by renowned filmmaker Spike Jonze, it’s scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on July 9th.

Right Now was filmed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music this past May during Ansari’s extensive “Road to Nowhere Tour”. It follows the comedian-actor’s pair of Netflix specials, 2013’s Buried Alive, and Live at Madison Square Garden from 2015.



Check out a trailer for Aziz Ansari Right Now below, which features backstage footage from the Brooklyn show.

The forthcoming special is just the latest stage in Ansari’s comeback after being accused of sexual misconduct. In a 2018 article published by babe, a photographer named Grace claimed Ansari was aggressive sexually and ignored “verbal and non-verbal cues to indicate how uncomfortable and distressed she was.”

Ansari issued a statement noting he was “surprised and concerned” about the allegations. “I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.” He again addressed the accusations during a pop-up show this past February, saying, “But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person.”

Because of the controversy surrounding the sexual allegations, Ansari’s Master of None Netflix series has been put on hold. However, Netflix has expressed interest in continuing the award-winning program when “Aziz is ready.” Given Ansari’s plans as of late, that time might be soon.