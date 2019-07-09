Brace yourself: Baby Shark is going on a nationwide tour

If you have your own kids, been around anyone else’s kids, or just come across kids in general, chances are you’ve been subjected to the viral ear worm known as “Baby Shark”. The brain child of South Korean media company Pinkfrog, the song and its corresponding dance video have amassed over five billion views to date. Not only is it the most-viewed educational video of all time, it currently ranks as the eighth most-watched clip in all of YouTube.
Now, Baby Shark is heading out onto the road. Beginning this fall, Baby Shark Live! will visit more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada, offering a “one-of-a-kind concert experience” inspired by the viral phenomenon.
According to a press release, “Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!”
Today brings dates for the first 30 Baby Shark Live! shows, which take place in October and November. Tickets go on sale July 12th, and you can also get them here.
Additional shows will be announced in the near future.
Baby Shark Live! 2019 Tour Dates:
10/03 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
10/04 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
10/05 – Tampa, FL @ Straz Center – Morsani Hall
10/06 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
10/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
10/08 – Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre
10/10 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Center
10/11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
10/12 – Frisco, TX @ Comerica Center
10/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater
10/14 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
10/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
10/18 – Mesa, AZ @ Ikeda Theater
10/19 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater
10/20 – San Jose, CA @ Center for the Performing Arts
10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
10/24 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
10/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
10/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
10/29 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
11/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
11/02 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
11/03 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
11/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater
11/05 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
11/06 – Hartford, CT @ Bushnell Performing Arts Center
11/07 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center
11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/09 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre
11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music