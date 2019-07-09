Brace yourself: Baby Shark is going on a nationwide tour

Baby Shark Live!

If you have your own kids, been around anyone else’s kids, or just come across kids in general, chances are you’ve been subjected to the viral ear worm known as “Baby Shark”. The brain child of South Korean media company Pinkfrog, the song and its corresponding dance video have amassed over five billion views to date. Not only is it the most-viewed educational video of all time, it currently ranks as the eighth most-watched clip in all of YouTube.

Now, Baby Shark is heading out onto the road. Beginning this fall, Baby Shark Live! will visit more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada, offering a “one-of-a-kind concert experience” inspired by the viral phenomenon.



According to a press release, “Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!”

Today brings dates for the first 30 Baby Shark Live! shows, which take place in October and November. Tickets go on sale July 12th, and you can also get them here.

Additional shows will be announced in the near future.

Baby Shark Live! 2019 Tour Dates:

10/03 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

10/04 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

10/05 – Tampa, FL @ Straz Center – Morsani Hall

10/06 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

10/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

10/08 – Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre

10/10 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Center

10/11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

10/12 – Frisco, TX @ Comerica Center

10/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater

10/14 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

10/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/18 – Mesa, AZ @ Ikeda Theater

10/19 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater

10/20 – San Jose, CA @ Center for the Performing Arts

10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

10/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

10/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

10/29 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

11/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/02 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

11/03 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

11/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater

11/05 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

11/06 – Hartford, CT @ Bushnell Performing Arts Center

11/07 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center

11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/09 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music