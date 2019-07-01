BABYMETAL unveil new member in “Pa Pa Ya!” video: Watch

Babymetal in "Pa Pa Ya!" video

Last year, BABYMETAL went from three singers to two when Yuimetal parted ways with the Japanese pop-metal band to pursue a solo career. Now, it appears as if the band has recruited a new member to take her place.

In a concert video for the band’s new single, “Pa Pa Ya!”, lead singer Su-metal and Moametal are joined by Riho Sayashi of Japanese pop group Morning Musume. The video was filmed during the band’s show at Yokohama Arena in Japan in May, marking Sayashi’s first performance with the group.



In addition to the new video, Sayashi also performed with BABYMETAL at the Glastonbury festival in England over the weekend. As of now, it is unclear whether the dancer / backup singer is an official member of the band, or just part of BABYMETAL’s touring lineup.

(Buy: Tickets to BABYMETAL’s Upcoming Tour)

Last week, BABYMETAL announced details of their third album, Metal Galaxy, which will arrive on October 11th. In support of the LP, the band will embark on a headlining North American tour in early September.

Watch the official music video for “Pa Pa Ya!”, which features Thai rapper F.HERO, as well as the Glastonbury performance of the same song, below.